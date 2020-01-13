Pakistan Tennis Federation wishes to convey that due to inclement weather the first day qualifying matches of 5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 have been postponed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Pakistan Tennis Federation wishes to convey that due to inclement weather the first day qualifying matches of 5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 have been postponed.

The matches are being rescheduled tomorrow at 9:30am on 14th January,2020.Main draw of all events will be made tomorrow after the conclusion of Men’s Singles and Boys U-18 Singles qualifying rounds.