5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament - 2020

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 24th January, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 24th January, 2020.

A total number of 19 matches were played on the 5th day in the Men’s, Ladies, 18&U, 14&U and 12&U singles and doubles.

In an exciting 3-set match, 2nd seed Muzammil Murtaza defeated youngster Muhammad Shoaib 4-6,6-1,6-1. In another nail-biter, Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Ushna Suhail 4-6,6-4,6-3.

The Semi Final matches will start from Saturday, 25th January, at 9-30 am,

Following are the results;

Men’s Singles; (Quarter Final)

Ahmed Ch bt Shahzad Khan 6-4,6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Mudasir Murtaza 6-3,6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt M. Shoaib 4-6,6-1,6-1; Aqeel Khan bt M. Abid 6-3,6-2;

Ladies Singles (Semi Final)

Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Ushna Suhail 4-6,6-4,6-3; Meheq Khokhar bt Sara Mansoor 6-4,6-1.

Boy’s 18& Under Singles (Quarter Final)

Mahatir Muhammad bt Sami Zeb 6-3,3-6,6-3; Nalain Abbas bt Hamid Israr 6-1,6-4; M .Shoaib bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-3,6-0; Hamid Israr bt Zalan Khan 3-6,6-4,7-6(2);

Boy’s 14&Under Singles (Quarter Final)

Bilal Asim bt Ahtesham Humyun 4-0,4-0; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Asad Zaman 4-0,4-1; Ahmed Nal bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-1,4-1; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt M. Hamza Asim 1-4,5-3,4-2;

12 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles (Quarter Final)

Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1,4-0; Ahtesham Humyun bt Zohaib A Malik 4-0,4-1; Haniya Minhas bt Ali Zain 4-1,4-2; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Ameer Mazari 4-2,4-1.

10 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles (Quarter Final)

Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Hammad Shah 4-0,4-1;