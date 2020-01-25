UrduPoint.com
5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament - 2020

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 25th January, 2020

A total number of 13 matches were played on the 6th day in the Men’s, Ladies, 18&U, 14&U and 12&U singles and doubles.

In an exciting 3-set match, Sarah Mahboob Khan continued her good form by beating Sara Mansoor in a close match which lasted 2 hours & 35 minutes. The match was witnessed by a large number of tennis enthusiasts, players, coaches and parents, besides senior management of PTF.

The Final matches and closing ceremony will start at 9:30 am and 02:00 pm respectively on Sunday 26th January, 2020.

Following are the results;

Men’s Singles; (Semi Final)

Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Ch 6-1,6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-4,6-4;

Ladies Singles (Final)

Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Sara Mansoor 6-3,6-7(7),6-2;

Boy’s 18& Under Singles (Semi Finals)

M.

Shoaib bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-2,6-3; Zalan Khan bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-4,4-6,6-1;

Boy’s 14&Under Singles (Semi Final)

Bilal Asim bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan 5-3,4-0; Ahmed Nael bt Haider Ali Rizwan 4-2,4-2;

Boy’s 14&Under Doubles (Semi Final)

M. Huzaifa Khan & Hamid Israr bt Asad Zaman & Hamza Asim 4-1,4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Ahmed Nael & Bilal Asim 3-5,4-2(10-5);

12 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles (Semi Final)

Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Haniya Minhas 4-0,4-0; Hamza Roman bt Ahtesham Hamyun 4-1,4-1;

10 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles (Semi Final)

Haniya Minhas bt Raziq Sultan 4-0,4-0; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt M. Hassan Usmani 4-1,4-1;

