UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament - 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:11 PM

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament - 2020

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 concluded at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 26th January, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 concluded at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 26th January, 2020.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President –PTF graced the occasion as guest of honor along with Mr. Hussain Odhwani (Serena Hotels) as chief guest, besides a large number of spectators and tennis lovers witnessed the finals.

Mr. Salim Saifullah while addressing appreciated the role of Serena Hotels in promotion of tennis in collaboration with PTF. He also appreciated both the sponsors and the organizers for conducting such an excellent event. He also praised the role of media for promotion of sports in Pakistan and especially game of tennis. He also hoped that these joined efforts would continue to further advance the image of sports in our country.

In the Men’s singles final, top seed Aqeel Khan beat 2nd seed Muzammil Murtaza in an exciting match, 6-3, 7-6(4).

The sizable crowd enjoyed the high level of tennis exhibited by the two finalists.

Following are the results;

Men’s Singles; (Final)

Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 7-6(4)

Boy’s 18& Under Singles (Final)

  1. Shoaib bt Zalan Khan 6-3,6-2

Boy’s 14&Under Singles (Final)

Bilal Asim bt Ahmed Nail 6-4,7-6(4)

Boy’s 14&Under Doubles (Final)

  1. Huzaifa Khan & Hamid Israr bt Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1,4-1

12 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles ( Final)

Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Hamza Roman 2-4,4-2,4-3

10 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles (Final)

Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Haniya Minhas 5-4(2) 4-2

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Sports 2020 Media Event Top Love

Recent Stories

Ahsan Raza to complete his T20I umpiring career’ ..

6 minutes ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives President of internationa ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day ..

9 minutes ago

Abbas Afridi, a key member of Pakistan U19 bowling ..

16 minutes ago

India neither democratic nor secular state: AJK Pr ..

17 minutes ago

An equal proportion of Pakistanis (34%) take advic ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.