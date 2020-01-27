5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament - 2020

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 concluded at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 26th January, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships - 2020 concluded at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 26th January, 2020.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President –PTF graced the occasion as guest of honor along with Mr. Hussain Odhwani (Serena Hotels) as chief guest, besides a large number of spectators and tennis lovers witnessed the finals.

Mr. Salim Saifullah while addressing appreciated the role of Serena Hotels in promotion of tennis in collaboration with PTF. He also appreciated both the sponsors and the organizers for conducting such an excellent event. He also praised the role of media for promotion of sports in Pakistan and especially game of tennis. He also hoped that these joined efforts would continue to further advance the image of sports in our country.

In the Men’s singles final, top seed Aqeel Khan beat 2nd seed Muzammil Murtaza in an exciting match, 6-3, 7-6(4).

The sizable crowd enjoyed the high level of tennis exhibited by the two finalists.

Following are the results;

Men’s Singles; (Final)

Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 7-6(4)

Boy’s 18& Under Singles (Final)

Shoaib bt Zalan Khan 6-3,6-2

Boy’s 14&Under Singles (Final)

Bilal Asim bt Ahmed Nail 6-4,7-6(4)

Boy’s 14&Under Doubles (Final)

Huzaifa Khan & Hamid Israr bt Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1,4-1

12 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles ( Final)

Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Hamza Roman 2-4,4-2,4-3

10 & Under Boy’s & Girl’s Singles (Final)

Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Haniya Minhas 5-4(2) 4-2