5th Sindh Games concludes

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Fifth Sindh Games held between the colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze of Shaheed Benazirabad Division concluded here on Wednesday.

In this regard Department of College education Shaheed Benazirabad organized the concluding ceremony at Bilawal Sports Stadium, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Commissioner said "Crowded play grounds means empty hospitals", and advised the youth to take active part in extra-curricular activities side by side in curricular activities.

He said that Sindh College Education took a good step for holding Sindh College Games, which would have positive impact on health of the youth.

Commissioner said that he was pleased to watch these prestigious competitions at Nawabshah while sports would be promoted. He congratulated the teachers of the children who brought the students into the ground and gave them opportunities to show their capabilities in sports.

He said that winning and losing is a part of the game. He expressed hope that winning teams would take part in provincial games in the next phase with the same zeal and spirit and would lighten the name of their division, college, parents and teachers.

Addressing the occasion, Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Shahida Taj Abro welcomed the guests adding that the Fifth Sindh College Games were organized under Department of College Education on the instructions of Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

She said that the winning teams of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts colleges took part in the games at divisional level following which winners would take part in provincial level games in the next phase.

On the occasion Regional Director Colleges presented Sindh traditional gift Ajrak to guests. The closing ceremony of Fifth College Games was participated by Chairman Education board Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Muhammad Farooq Hassan, Controller Examination Ahsan Ali Bhutto, Deputy Controller Muhammad Hassan Khoso, Additional Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Deputy Director Colleges Qamaruddin Keerio, Assistant Director Atta Muhammad SIyal, Prof Muhammad Nawaz Kumbhar, Principal Government Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch, Vigilance Officer Utility Stores Niaz Ali Siyal, Principals of all three district colleges, teachers and girl and boy students in large number.

On the occasion students games were held separately in which 400 meter Rally Race was won by SBA Colleges team while in Basketball boys game SBA stood on first position, Sanghar on second and Naushehro Feroze remained on third position. In girls Basketball competition Sanghar stood on first while SBA stood on second position.

Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lahsari and Regional Director Colleges Prof Shahida Taj Abro distributed medals and trophies among the winning teams.