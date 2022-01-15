5th students Olympic games 2022 kicks off

UrduPoint.com

The 5th Students Olympic Games 2022 have started at the Mini Sports Complex Nazimabad Karachi under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association here on Saturday

President of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association Maqbool Arain inaugurated the games.

Boy and girl students from various schools and colleges of the country are taking part in the competitions including Archery, Basketball, Futsal, cricket, Throwball, Skating Teakwando, Rope Skipping, Gymnastic and Tug of War, said a communique.

The competitions are being held in the categories of U-14, U-17 and U-21. The concluding ceremony to hand over prizes to the winners would held on January 22 at 5.00 pm.

