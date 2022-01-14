UrduPoint.com

5th Students Olympic Games 2022 To Commence On Jan 15

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 11:21 PM

The 5th Students Olympic Games 2022, will start from January 15, under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association in collaboration of Whales College, at Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The 5th Students Olympic Games 2022, will start from January 15, under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association in collaboration of Whales College, at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad Karachi.

President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain announced on Friday.

He said that all arrangements of the event have been finalized in the Organizing Committee meeting.

He said that boys and girls students from various schools and colleges from all over the country will take part in the nine competitions including Archery, Basketball, Futsal, cricket, Throwball, Skating Teakwando, Rope Skipping, Gymnastic and Tug War.

The three categories competitions will be played namely U-14, U-17 and U-21.

The concluding ceremony will be held on January 22, at 5.00 p.m in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates, Cash prize and Best players of the tournament trophy will be delivered to the position holders and winning teams.

He further said that position holder players will be selected for participating in International Students Olympic Games 2022 at Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia.

