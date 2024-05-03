5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

(@Abdulla99267510)

West Indies team has so far won three matches while Pakistan could win only one match in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) The 5th T-20 international of the five-match series will be played between Pakistan women and West Indies women in Karachi today.

The match will start at 7:30 in the evening.

In the fourth match, Pakistan women cricket team beat West Indies women team by eight wickets in the ongoing five match T20I series in Karachi on Thursday.

Batting first, West Indies scored 84 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Pakistan women team achieved the target for the loss of two wickets in 16.3 overs.

West Indies leads the series by 3-1.