5th world Mas-Wrestling championship scheduled on Sept 7

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The 5th World Mas-Wrestling Championship is scheduled to be held in Khiva, Uzbekistan, on September 7.

The four-day event was being conducted under the auspices of the International Mas Wrestling Federation, which would continue by September 10.

The weight categories for juniors and girls were 16 and 17 years while men and women were 40 years and above.

President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation Nawab Furqan Khan, talking to APP here on Tuesday, said that eight athletes from Pakistan will participate in the championship and would leave for Uzbekistan tomorrow, September 6.

He concluded that more than 16 teams around the world would most likely compete in the mas-wrestling championship.