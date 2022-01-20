6-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women begins

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women has been jointly organized by Sindh Rangers and Sindh Badminton Association, to encourage women badminton players, at Rangers Club North Nazimabad

Sindh Rangers officials, members of Badminton Association, President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry Faisal Moeez and other personalities from various walks of life graced the occasion, said a statement on Thursday.

Expressing his views on the occasion, President Nakati Faisal Moeez said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan and as a nation it is our responsibility to bring talented people to the fore.

He said that the way the Rangers are welcoming the players is undoubtedly a commendable move and this is the talent that needs to be encouraged.

He further said that the business community of North Karachi would continue to patronize the youth.

On this occasion Director Tournament Mahiya Moin briefed the participants about the details of the championship.

Vice Chancellor Karachi Medical and Dental College Dr. Nasir congratulated all the teams participating in the event and assured full support to all the players.

It is to be noted that the Championship is being played in various universities, colleges, open and professional categories in which more than 100 players from all over the city are participating.

Event will continue at Rangers Club North Nazimabad from 10.30 am to 5 pm till January 25.

