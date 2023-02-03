6-day Winter Games in Upper Chitral successfully concluded

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) ::The six-day Winter Sports Games was concluded with great success in various snow-covered fields of the Upper Chitral district under the aegis of the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral Muhammad Ali.

The Winter Games were held at various sports grounds in Upper Chitral and culminated at the Ice Hockey Ground in Purwak.

Fada-ull-Karim, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Upper Chitral, was the chief guest. Besides, Shah Adnan, Assistant Commissioner, Mastooj, Naveed Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Rab Nawaz Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Morkho and Torkho, Heads of Line Departments, selected members from public circles, players and guests from Gilgit-Baltistan and a large number of spectators also participated.

The teams of Gilgit-Baltistan succeeded in winning the Ice Hockey Championship. During the Winter Games, the local paragliders i.e. umbrella carriers also showed excellent flying by flying from the snow-covered mountains and landing on the snow field.

During the tournament, a jeep rally competition was also held on the snow field.

At the end of the Winter Games, the chief guest along with other guests distributed cash prizes and trophies to the winning teams in the tournament.

Female teams also participated in winter sports. Despite the severe cold, the lively people enjoyed these games on the ice field and to warm their blood, musical bands were performing their art along with them.