ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Tariq Pervez will lead Pakistan team in the World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC) 2023 scheduled to be held at Las Vegas, USA from July 22 to 25.

The championship will likely feature about 300 of the world's finest players. Tariq Pervez would lead Pakistan team comprising Pakistan's No. 1 Waseem Khatri, Muhammad Inayatullah, Hassan Hadi Khan, Hammad Hadi Khan and Hasham Hadi Khan.

Four of Pakistan's top players were unable to participate as their visa could not be issued on time.

The championship played every two years has reserved seats for the world youth champions of the last two years.

It may be mentioned that the winners of the 2021 and 2022 World Youth Championship were both from Pakistan (S. Imaad Ali and Ali Salman) but the youngsters were unable to participate due to their tough study schedule.

Team leader Tariq Pervez expressed disappointment at the loss of key players ahead of the World Championship but hoped that the remaining players would do well as four of the five players have won international tournaments in the past.

This would be the first in-person world championship being held after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The 2021 virtual championship was hosted by Pakistan.