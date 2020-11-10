60th BoG meeting held on Tuesday

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held their 60th meeting here at the National High Performance Centre in on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held their 60th meeting here at the National High Performance Centre in on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the PCB said that important matters were discussed in the meeting.

Following matters were discussed: The four newly-appointed independent BoG members were provided a 360-degree update on the PCB's working and affairs, including the Pakistan men's and women's cricket teams, domestic structure and events, commercial programme, revenues and finances, five-year strategy, constitution and governance as well as the risks and challenges the sport faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoG was also briefed on the HBL Pakistan Super League with historical perspective and background, including all contentious, ongoing and outstanding matters relating to the PCB's marquee event.

In relation to the Pakistan men's cricket team, the BoG was updated on the 55-member squad, including 35 players and 20 players support personnel, for the New Zealand tour, which will be announced by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq here tomorrow, Wednesday.

The senior side will play three T20Is and two Tests from 18 December to 7 January, while the Shaheens will concurrently play two four-day and four 20-over matches. The squad will depart for Lincoln on 23 November.

Before the start of the meeting, the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani once again thanked the outgoing BoG members and welcomed the new members.

"I want to once again thank all the outgoing members for their contribution to Pakistan cricket. They have been a great support to the PCB during the transitional phase and ensured the business was not disrupted despite a number of obstacles we have faced in the journey to date.

"I welcome the new independent members to the BoG � Aasim Wajid Jawad, Ms Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Kureishi. They are all highly respected, regarded and successful in their respective fields.

I appreciate their willingness to invest their time in cricket by sharing their insight and knowledge to help the PCB. I have no doubt that the PCB will benefit hugely from their presence on the BoG," Mr Mani said.

The BoG, as per Articles 40, 41, 42 and 43 of the PCB Constitution 2019, approved the appointment of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Human Resource and Remuneration Committee, and Risk Management Committee, respectively.

The committees are: Audit Committee: Asad Ali Khan (Chairman), Aasim Wajid Jawad (Member), (vacant; to be filled by the Cricket Association member on the BoG); Rauf Bhatti (Secretary, Internal Auditor) Human Resource and Remuneration Committee: Ms Alia Zafar (Chairperson), Arif Saeed (Member), (vacant; to be filled by the Cricket Association member on the BoG); Salman Naseer (Secretary, Chief Operating Officer) Nomination Committee: Asad Ali Khan (Chairman), (vacant; to be filled by the Cricket Association member on the BoG), Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent member); Salman Naseer (Secretary, Chief Operating Officer) Risk Management Committee: Aasim Wajid Jawad (Chairman), Wasim Khan (member, Chief Executive), Javed Murtaza (member, Chief Financial Officer); Mohsin Hassan (Secretary, Compliance Manager) In addition to the above and as part of good governance and transparency, the BoG also approved Commercial Affairs Committee and revised the composition of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council. These are: Commercial Affairs Committee Ehsan Mani (Chairman), Javed Kureishi, Arif Saeed, Wasim Khan, Babar Hamid (Secretary, Director � Commercial) and Head of Digital Media Rights (to be appointed, all members)PSL Governing CouncilEhsan Mani(Chairman), Mr Javed Kureishi, Wasim Khan, Salman Naseer, Javed Murtaza, Shoaib Naveed, Babar Hamid, Six representatives of PSL Franchisees (all members), Imran A Khan and Usman Wahla (both ex-officio Members).