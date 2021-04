KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The 62nd Sindh sports board STA Development Series Ranking Tennis Championships concluded at Union Club here on Sunday.

Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation Muhammad Khalid Rehmani distributed trophies among winners and runners up.

Asif Bachani of Hyderabad emerged victorious in the men's singles in a one sided affairs when he eliminated Kashan Tariq in straight sets.

Sarwar Hussain, Perveen Akhtar, Farha Riaz, Raisa Ashfaq, Erum Bukhari, Afshan Fatima, Uzma Waqar, were also present at trophy distribution.

Final results: Men's Singles Final Asif Bachani beat Kashn Tariq 6-2, 6-1 Ladies Singles Final Marium Shahid beat Tehreem Yousuf 8-3 Juniors 17 Singles Final Muhammad Ali Khatak beat Kashan Tariq 6-0, 6-4 Under 15 Singles Ahsan Ahmed beat Muhammad Ali Under 13 Singles Final Ahsan Ahmed beat Basim Ali 4-1, 1-4, 10-8 Under 11 Singles Final Shehzer Ali beat Zayd Zaman 4-2, 4-1 Under 17 Singles Final Umair beat Zayan 10-4, 10-3 Wheelchair Men's Singles Final Muhammad Ayub beat Muhammad Irfan 4-1 Under 15 Doubles final Ahsan Ahmed and Basim Ali beat Kashan Tariq and Nibras Malik 8-6 Soft Tennis Men's Singles Final Eibad Sarwar beat Muhammad Ali Soft Tennis Ladies Singles Final Hania Naveed beat Marium Shahid 5-1 Mens Doubles Final Aqeel Shabbir and Murad Khan defeated Muhammad Ali and Eibad Sarwar Soft Tennis Mens Doubles finalSaad Ahmed and Muhammad Ali won against Eibad Sarwar and Usama Saeed 7-5