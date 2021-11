Muhammad Zain Ehtisham of Karachi Gymkhana, beat Imdad Ali of Bath Island Club in the 1sr round of Boys under 13 Singles in marathon three set match in the 64th Sindh Sports Board Development Series Ranking Tennis Championships being held at Union Club Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Muhammad Zain Ehtisham of Karachi Gymkhana, beat Imdad Ali of Bath Island Club in the 1sr round of Boys under 13 Singles in marathon three set match in the 64th Sindh sports board Development Series Ranking Tennis Championships being held at Union Club Karachi.

Score in favour of Zain was 4-2. 4-5, 7-5 Men's Singles 1st roundNoor e Mustafa beat Muhammad Ahmed Khalid 6-2, 6-3 Men's Singles QuarterMuhammad Ali (top seed) beat Imran 6-3, 6-4 Under 9 Singles 1st round Ibrahim Saad beat Rahim Faisal 4-0.