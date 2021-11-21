UrduPoint.com

64th SSBD Tennis Series Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

64th SSBD tennis series concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The 64th Sindh Sports board Development (SSBD) Series Ranking Tennis Championship concluded here at the Union Club.

President Union Club Shamim Firpo was the chief guest on the occasion and Ali Mansoor Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Rajpoot were guest of the honor, who gave away trophies to winners and runners up.

Sindh Sports Board was the sponsor whereas Pakistan Soft Tennis Association & Para Sports provided technical assistance.

Shamim Firpo promised to support wheelchair and special persons activities at Karachi.

A mega sports and music event for special persons was also announced on December 10 at Karachi Club.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tennis Sports Music December Event

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

41 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.