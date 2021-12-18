UrduPoint.com

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship Kicks-off At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:02 PM

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th December, 2021) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the banner of Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB) organised the two-day 65th National Wrestling Championship at UVAS Sports Complex on Saturday.


HEC Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail was the chief guest and inaugurated the 65th National Wrestling Championship while Director General Sports HEC Javed Memon, Chairman Sports Board UVAS Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Senior Vice-President Wrestling Arshad Sattar and Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, a large number of players and UVAS faculty members were present on the occasion.


Addressing the audience, Dr Shaista Sohail said that HEC is focusing on the revival of sports activities across the country after the harsh time of Covid-19. She said that HEC is imparting professional training to the players especially those showing their extraordinary performance in sports.

She acknowledged the key role of UVAS in successfully organizing such mega events in collaboration with HEC. She advised the players to maintain sportsmanship spirit and never get depressed in case of losing game.


Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad welcomed all the players who came from across the country and thanked HEC for the financial assistance to establish a Wrestling Academy at UVAS which will be equipped with the-state-of-the-art facilities.

He talked about the historic importance of UVAS for the promotion of sports activities and achievements of hockey Olympian legend Mr Khawaja Tariq Aziz, a UVAS alumni. He acknowledged the lead role of HEC in organizing sports activities under the Kamyab Jawan Project.

He said that UVAS in collaboration with HEC will made such events more successful.
Wrestling teams from various departments including Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Pakistan Railways, Police and HEC from all over the country participated in the championship.

