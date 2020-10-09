UrduPoint.com
66th Edition Of The National Senior Hockey Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020

66th edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship

Domestic hockey's premier event, the 66th edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship, will be played from 3rd to 15th November and its venue will be intimated shortly

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):Domestic hockey's premier event, the 66th edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship, will be played from 3rd to 15th November and its venue will be intimated shortly.

According to the ranking of 65th National Senior Hockey Championship, eight teams have qualified for the 66th edition of the Event, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) here on Friday.

Following are the participating teams: National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, WAPDA, Pakistan Army, PIAC, Pakistan Navy, Port Qasim and Pakistan Police.

He said previously, Tray Hockey Championship was the most beneficial and regular event of the PHF Calendar of activities, which was at a standstill from 2015 till to-date.

"Keeping in view the benefits of this Championship, the PHF intends to reactivate the Tray Championship," he said adding "It has been decided to organise this event in a most befitting manner from 20th to 31st October 2020 (venue will be intimated, shortly)".

The following teams are eligible to participate in the Tray Championship from which the top three teams will qualify for the 66th National Senior Championship: Pakistan Air Force, Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K, Pakistan Customs, PTV, POF, Suit Northern Gas Pipelines, Higher Education Commission, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Fauji Foundation and Pakistan Steel Mills.

