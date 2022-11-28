UrduPoint.com

67th National Track Cycling Championship 2022 Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan Wapda won the men's and women's titles in the 67th National Track Cycling Championship 2022, organized by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), here at the Cycling Velodrome of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished runner-up in the men's event while Punjab were runners-up in the women's event. Aqib Shah and Rajiya Shabbir were adjudged as the best men and women cyclists respectively.

Total nine teams from across the country participated in the three-day championship. In the men's elite category, Pakistan Wapda won the first position with 90 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured second while Punjab earned the third position. Balochistan stood fourth, POF Wah fifth and Sindh claimed sixth position. Pakistan Wapda's Aqib Shah was adjudged as the best male cyclist of the championship with four gold medals.

In women's elite, Pakistan Wapda won the first position, Punjab secured second, KPK third and Gilgit-Baltistan fourth. Among women, Rajiya Shabbir of Pakistan Wapda was declared the best cyclist of the championship.

Adnan Aziz of Bikestan and Fatima were declared champions in the men's and women's junior categories.

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, Col Asif Dar (R) and Special Olympics' Anees Sheikh distributed prizes among the winning athletes and lauded their performances in the national championship. Other notables present on the occasion were Punjab Cycling Association President Adnan Ehsan Khan, Secretary Shahzada Butt, players, their families and cycling lovers.

PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair has thanked the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for providing the facility of Cycling Velodrome and urged the sports authorities of the country to upgrade this facility into an international-standard velodrome as it will help Pakistani players prepare well for international event and win medals for the country. "If upgraded according to international standards, we assure to host at least Asian cycling events here."

