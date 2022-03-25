UrduPoint.com

69th Mr, Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding On Mar 28: Sohail Bin Qayyum

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 25, 2022 | 05:17 PM

69th Mr, Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding on Mar 28: Sohail bin Qayyum

The 69th National Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding Contests will be held on March 28 while the weights and judgement will be on March 26 and March 27 respectively, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association Sohail bin Qayyum told media men while addressing here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 69th National Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding Contests will be held on March 28 while the weights and judgement will be on March 26 and March 27 respectively, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association Sohail bin Qayyum told media men while addressing here on Friday.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Directorate 69th National Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan, Men's Physics, Masters and National Junior and Senior Bodybuilding Championship will be organized.

There will be competitions in 60kgs, 65kgs, 70kgs, 75kgs and over 75kgs in Junior category while 55kgs, 60kgs, 65kgs, 70kgs, 75kgs, 80kgs, 85kgs, 90kgs and 100kgs in Senior category and 40 in masters category. For the year and over 40 years, while in the men's physics category, there will be competitions of 173 and 173 CM.

Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Juniors will participate in the Championship in Mr. Pakistan and other Units in Mr. Pakistan while all Units will be able to participate in the National Junior and Senior Championship.

Judgment will be held on March 27 while final competition and public show will be held on March 28 at Peshawar Sports Complex. More than 200 players are participating in these competitions for which best arrangements have been made for accommodation and other facilities. Due to the special interest of DG Sports Khalid Khan and the efforts of Sohail bin Qayyum, President KP Bodybuilding Association and Senior Vice President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, it has been possible to hold competitions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Media All Best

Recent Stories

Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

41 seconds ago
 Cotton cultivation must start after mid-April: exp ..

Cotton cultivation must start after mid-April: experts

42 seconds ago
 LUMHS organizes Youth Conference under the theme P ..

LUMHS organizes Youth Conference under the theme Paigham-e-Pakistan

44 seconds ago
 FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi c ..

FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi crops

47 seconds ago
 Sindh delegation visits ETPB offices

Sindh delegation visits ETPB offices

2 minutes ago
 OSCE to Focus on Dismantling Transnistria's Cobasn ..

OSCE to Focus on Dismantling Transnistria's Cobasna Ammunition Depot - Chairman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>