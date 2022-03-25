69th Mr, Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding on Mar 28: Sohail bin Qayyum

The 69th National Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding Contests will be held on March 28 while the weights and judgement will be on March 26 and March 27 respectively, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association Sohail bin Qayyum told media men while addressing here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 69th National Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding Contests will be held on March 28 while the weights and judgement will be on March 26 and March 27 respectively, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association Sohail bin Qayyum told media men while addressing here on Friday.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Directorate 69th National Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan, Men's Physics, Masters and National Junior and Senior Bodybuilding Championship will be organized.

There will be competitions in 60kgs, 65kgs, 70kgs, 75kgs and over 75kgs in Junior category while 55kgs, 60kgs, 65kgs, 70kgs, 75kgs, 80kgs, 85kgs, 90kgs and 100kgs in Senior category and 40 in masters category. For the year and over 40 years, while in the men's physics category, there will be competitions of 173 and 173 CM.

Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Juniors will participate in the Championship in Mr. Pakistan and other Units in Mr. Pakistan while all Units will be able to participate in the National Junior and Senior Championship.

Judgment will be held on March 27 while final competition and public show will be held on March 28 at Peshawar Sports Complex. More than 200 players are participating in these competitions for which best arrangements have been made for accommodation and other facilities. Due to the special interest of DG Sports Khalid Khan and the efforts of Sohail bin Qayyum, President KP Bodybuilding Association and Senior Vice President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, it has been possible to hold competitions.