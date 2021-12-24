6th CNS open shooting championship 2021 will start from Dec 26

The 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021 will start from December 26 at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range PNS BAHADUR Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021 will start from December 26 at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range PNS BAHADUR Karachi.

The opening ceremony of the championship has been planned to commemorate the birthday of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The inaugural ceremony of the event will be held on December 25, while closing ceremony will be held on January 2 at PN Shooting Range, PNS BAHADUR, Karachi.

Pakistan Navy is hosting the 6th edition of CNS Open Shooting Championship and has won all five editions previously.

Shooting teams from all over Pakistan will be participating in the championship including, Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, FRA, HEC and WAPDA.

About 350 Shooters are participating in 20 x events of Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories. Apart from 11 Men events, 5 Women and 4 Youth events will also be part of championship.

Event matches will be contested under the umbrella of National Rifle Association of Pakistan as per International sports Shooting Federation rules and regulations.

Furthermore, In order to maximize participation of sport lovers, 7 x festival events (Men/ Women) in Big Bore Rifle and Pistol categories will also be contested.

Shooters from different local clubs including Sindh Police, Sindh Rangers Club, PNSSR and KGSSR will also participate in the championship.