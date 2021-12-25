UrduPoint.com

6th CNS Open Shooting Championship Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

6th CNS open shooting championship kicks off

The opening ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2021 held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range here on Saturday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2021 held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range here on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was Chief Guest on the occasion.

About 400 shooters from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Tri-services, Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Rifle Association (FRA), Higher education Commission (HEC), Sindh Police and Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police are participating in the competition.

During the championship, 27 events will be contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories.

Event matches are being contested under the umbrella of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) as per International sports Shooting Federation latest rules and regulations.

As many as 7 events of Big Bore Pistol, 300M Big Bore Rifle, 50M and point 22 Open Sight categories are included in schedule of event as festival matches. Meanwhile, 5 events for women and 4 for youth in Pistol and Rifle categories will also be part of the championship.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Police Sports Punjab Women HEC Murad Ali Shah Event From Airport

Recent Stories

PTI AJK regime will complete all pre-elections pro ..

PTI AJK regime will complete all pre-elections promises: Qayyum Niazi

1 minute ago
 Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

1 minute ago
 Quaid Day celebration in Gomal University held

Quaid Day celebration in Gomal University held

1 minute ago
 Shaikh Rasheed visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tributes ..

Shaikh Rasheed visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tributes

1 minute ago
 KJP, HEC launched four new schemes to engage youth ..

KJP, HEC launched four new schemes to engage youth in sports : Usman Dar

1 minute ago
 Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media ..

Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media Project

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.