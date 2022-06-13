UrduPoint.com

6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tourney From June 20

Muhammad Rameez Published June 13, 2022 | 08:49 PM

6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball tourney from June 20

The '6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022' will be played from June 20-30 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The '6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022' will be played from June 20-30 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The tourney is being organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central in association with Karachi Basketball Association, said a news release on Monday.

Teams intending to participate in the tournament can get their participation confirmed by Organizing Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan by June 16. Whereas, draws for the tournament will be drawn on June 17.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Essa Laboratories Professor Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah has appointed Essa Lab Manager Coordination Yusra Khan as Coordinator for the tournament while Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Director Information of DMC Korangi will be the Media Coordinator.

Moreover, Tariq Hussain, Zaeema Khatoon, Zahid Malik, Zafar Iqbal, Ashraf Yahya, Amir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Zainul Abideen, Adnan will be members of the tournament, while Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Amar Jajja will be the chairman of the organizing committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Nasir Korangi Bagh June Media From Court

Recent Stories

FPCCI lauds employees' salary increase in federal ..

FPCCI lauds employees' salary increase in federal budget

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of Arts starts Summer Ar ..

Pakistan National Council of Arts starts Summer Arts Course for kids

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine forces pushed back from Severodonetsk cent ..

Ukraine forces pushed back from Severodonetsk centre

17 minutes ago
 UN rights chief Bachelet won't seek second term

UN rights chief Bachelet won't seek second term

17 minutes ago
 Saudi adopts online registration for hajj to comba ..

Saudi adopts online registration for hajj to combat scams

17 minutes ago
 Last-gasp challenge fails against UK's Rwanda asyl ..

Last-gasp challenge fails against UK's Rwanda asylum plan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.