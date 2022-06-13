6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball tourney from June 20

The '6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022' will be played from June 20-30 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The '6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022' will be played from June 20-30 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The tourney is being organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central in association with Karachi Basketball Association, said a news release on Monday.

Teams intending to participate in the tournament can get their participation confirmed by Organizing Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan by June 16. Whereas, draws for the tournament will be drawn on June 17.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Essa Laboratories Professor Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah has appointed Essa Lab Manager Coordination Yusra Khan as Coordinator for the tournament while Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Director Information of DMC Korangi will be the Media Coordinator.

Moreover, Tariq Hussain, Zaeema Khatoon, Zahid Malik, Zafar Iqbal, Ashraf Yahya, Amir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Zainul Abideen, Adnan will be members of the tournament, while Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Amar Jajja will be the chairman of the organizing committee.