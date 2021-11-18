6th Jeep rally to commence from Nov 25

The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally is beginning from November 25th in Muzaffargarh and Layya, under auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDC)

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally is beginning from November 25th in Muzaffargarh and Layya, under auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDC).

The Track of the Jeep-Rally would likely to be consisted of 170 or 180 kilometers.

According to General Manager TDCP Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, the track is located between district Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

According to given schedule, vehicles which would take part in the competition get registered on November 25 and drivers' fitness also be checked on same day by the authority concerned.

Results would be announced on November 28 at gymnasium hall of Faisal stadium and prize distribution ceremony would also be arranged on the occasion.