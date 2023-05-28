6th National Mas-Wrestling Championship from June 3

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Two days 6th National Mas-Wrestling Championship 2023 will start in Gujranwala from June 3.

President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Nawab Furqan Khan told APP here on Sunday that the National Championship will take place at Sports Gymnasuim Gujranwala In Collaboration with Sports Department Gujranwala and WAPDA Town Society.

He said that as many as 22 teams including Pak WAPDA, Pak Army, Police and others from across the country would participate in the Championship.

Mr. Furqan said that the Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan would be the chief guest of the ceremony.

Rs 10,000 would be the first prize while Rs 7,500 for runner up and Rs 5,000 for third position.

He said that Mas-Wrestling Federation was taking steps to promote healthy sports activities among youth.