6th National Seniors, Juniors Tennis Championships From March 1

The 6th McDonald's National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships 2020 will begin from March 1 at DA Creek Club here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ):The 6th McDonald's National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships 2020 will begin from March 1 at DA Creek Club here.

The week long championship is being held under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association, informed STA Senior Vice President Khalid Rehmani on Saturday.

The events to be contested are Juniors Boys 18 Singles & Doubles, Boys 14 Singles, Boys 12 Singles & Doubles, Boys 10 Singles, Girls 18 Singles & Doubles. Seniors 35 Plus Doubles. A new event Satellite Round Robin under 15 Singles is also added to groom higher ranked players for international events.

All out station players shall be entitled to travelling and daily allowances as per PTF Rules. Players will be awarded trophies and in kind (no cash) as per PTFRules. Last date of entry in the tourney is February 28th. Intending ones are advised to send entries to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Referee at Whatsapp 0300-3607209 or email: sindhtennis@gmail.com.

The organizing committee comprises Tournament Director Reza Ali Mirza, Referee Muhammad Khalid Rehmani and Tournament Coordinator Sarwar Hussain.

