6th RMTA McDonalds tennis championships will start on Jan 14

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):The 6th RMTA National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships will be held from January 14 to 20, at DA Creek Club Karachi.

A week-long national championships is being organized by Reza Mirza Tennis Academy (RMTA), sponsored by McDonalds Pakistan, according to President Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) Muhammad Khalid Rehmani on Thursday.

Events include Juniors 18 Singles & Doubles, Girls 18 Singles & Doubles, Boys U 16 Singles & Doubles, Boys Under 14 Singles & Doubles, Girls Under 14 Singles & Doubles, Boys/Girls Under 12 Singles & Doubles, Boys/ Girls Under 10 Singles & Doubles, Seniors 35 Plus Singles, Seniors 45 Plus Doubles & Seniors 55 Plus Singles.

This is Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Grade One Tournament. All out station main draw junior players are entitled to economy class railway fare and daily allowances as per PTF Rules.

Last Date of sending entry is January 11th, entries can be sent to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (Referee) on WhatsApp number 0300 3607209.