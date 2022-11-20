UrduPoint.com

6th Sheheryar Memorial Open Tennis Championship: Qualifying Round Matches Decided

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

6th Sheheryar Memorial Open Tennis Championship: Qualifying round matches decided

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The first and second qualifying round matches of the 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 were decided here at sports board Punjab Tennis academy Nishtar Park on Sunday.

In the men's singles first qualifying round matches, Bilal Farooq beat Hassan Kamran 6-0, Shehzad PAF beat Rana Humayun 6-1, Hamza Jawad beat Kashan ul Haq 6-4, Hassan Riaz beat Waleed Humayun 6-0, Uzair Khan beat Zakir Ullah 7-5, Saad Mubarik beat Shamir Dilshad 6-1, Amir Mumtaz beat Shazaib 6-4, Irfan Ullah beat Brig Manzoor 6-2, Waqas Basit beat Abdul Saboor 6-0, Ahmad Nael beat Ali Imam 6-0, Kamran Khan beat Ashar Khan 6-4, Hassan Ali beat Salman Ahmad 6-0, Saif Ali beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-4, Hasam Khan beat Haseeb 6-4, Gul Hassan beat Ahmad Khan 6-0, Sikandar Hayat beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-2, Inam Gul beat Suhaib Waseem 6-0.

In the men's singles second round matches, Ahmad Kamil beat Hammad 6-2, Baqir Ali beat Bilal Farooq 7-6, Hassan Riaz beat Shahrukh 6-1, Uzair Khan beat Saad Mubarik 6-3, Irfan Ullah beat Amir Mumtaz 6-3, Waqas beat Haroon 7-6 and Ahmad Nael beat Faisal Khalil 6-0.

On Monday, the main draws of all categories will start at 10am while the opening ceremony of the championship will take place at 3:30pm. Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, will be the chief guest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Punjab Kashan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.