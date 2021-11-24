6th Thal Jeep Desert rally gets off ground on Thursday

The opening ceremony of 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally to be held on Nov 25 near Muzaffargarh featuring colorful activities for public under TDCP

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally to be held on Nov 25 near Muzaffargarh featuring colorful activities for public under TDCP.

Kabaddi match, camel, horse races, musical night and fireworks show will be part of the activities for which all arrangements have been finalized.

Regional Manager TDCP, Ashar Iqbal Malik said that races would be organized in different categories which includes prepared vehicles, stock vehicles, women vehicles etc.

He informed that four-day rally would culminate on Nov 28 followed by prize distribution ceremony in Faisal Stadium, Muzaffargarh adding that sports event was being focused under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by paying special attention to it.

Advisor to the Punjab CM on Tourism Khawaja Asif Mahood, TDCP Chairman Sohail Zafar Cheema, Managing Director Kalsoom Saqib, General Manager Admin Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and focal person for Thal Rally Fayyaz Ahmad were reaching Multan to attend it.

The rally will be harbinger of change and development of rural areas of South Punjab, he hoped.