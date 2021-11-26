6th Thal Jeep rally: qualifying round starts

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The qualifying round of the 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally has started after the completion of the first phase of the vehicle's registration.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza inaugurated the qualifying round by sending Palwasha Hayat Khan's car on the track.

A track of 3 kilometers has been fixed for the qualifying competitions while 109 vehicles including 41 prepared categories, 60 stock categories, and 8 women category vehicles were participating.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal, ADC Revenue Shah Rukh, MPA PP- 269 Sardar Naeem Abbas Khan, and Chairman Zakat Maher Abdul Hussain Targarh were also present.