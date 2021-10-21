6th-Thal Jeep rally to be commenced from Nov 18

The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally' would be held at districts Muzaffargarh and Layya from November 18

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally' would be held at districts Muzaffargarh and Layya from November 18.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) will feature Thal Jeep Rally for the public's recreation and for promotion of tourism in South Punjab.

The TDCP would soon finalize the arrangements for the mega sports event after meetings with district administration officials concerned.

The Track of the Jeep-Rally would be determined after negotiation with concerned district officials while the race track length would likely be consisted on 170 or 180 kilometres, the officials said.

The Rally would be consisted on 4-day this time from November 18 to 21, instead of 3-day, to provide maximum entertainment opportunities to citizens after Coronavirus pandemic.

The local traditional dance, musical night, cultural show and other recreational programmes would be the part of the event.

The implementation on Corona SOPs would be ensured essential during the rally, sources concluded.