UrduPoint.com

6th-Thal Jeep Rally To Be Commenced From Nov 18

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:44 PM

6th-Thal Jeep rally to be commenced from Nov 18

The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally' would be held at districts Muzaffargarh and Layya from November 18

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The four days '6th annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally' would be held at districts Muzaffargarh and Layya from November 18.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) will feature Thal Jeep Rally for the public's recreation and for promotion of tourism in South Punjab.

The TDCP would soon finalize the arrangements for the mega sports event after meetings with district administration officials concerned.

The Track of the Jeep-Rally would be determined after negotiation with concerned district officials while the race track length would likely be consisted on 170 or 180 kilometres, the officials said.

The Rally would be consisted on 4-day this time from November 18 to 21, instead of 3-day, to provide maximum entertainment opportunities to citizens after Coronavirus pandemic.

The local traditional dance, musical night, cultural show and other recreational programmes would be the part of the event.

The implementation on Corona SOPs would be ensured essential during the rally, sources concluded.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Muzaffargarh November Event From Jeep Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA 2 Battery Endurance Challenge End Succe ..

TECNO POVA 2 Battery Endurance Challenge End Successfully

12 minutes ago
 Russia to Decide on Possible OPCW Withdrawal Only ..

Russia to Decide on Possible OPCW Withdrawal Only After Thorough Analysis - Dipl ..

1 minute ago
 Familiazing youth with Islamic history through mul ..

Familiazing youth with Islamic history through multimedia can prove helpful: PM ..

1 minute ago
 European stocks drop at open 21st Oct, 2021

European stocks drop at open 21st Oct, 2021

1 minute ago
 Masarrat Aalam calls for observing civil curfew in ..

Masarrat Aalam calls for observing civil curfew in IIOJK on October 27

1 minute ago
 OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to ' ..

OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to 'Poison' Navalny - Russian Dipl ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.