6th Thal Jeep rally to be started from Nov 25

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Regional office Sukkur, on Friday announced the suspension of CNG and RLNG stations across the region for 24 hours on Oct 31 due to lack of pressure and non-availability of the gas

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally organized by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) would be started from November 25.

According to TDCP officials, the registration of vehicles, technical inspection and medical check up of the players would be held on same day.

The qualifying round of the race on the basis of draws would be started from Changa Manga Head Muhammad Wala on November 26.

Likewise, stock category race would be held on November 27 while the starting point for the race is also Changa Manga Head Muhammad Wala and racers would come back at the starting point after passing through break point Chobara Tehsil Layyah.

The modified vehicles and women category race would be held on November 28 and the prize distribution ceremony would be conducted at gymnasium hall Faisal stadium Muzaffargarh in night timing of same day.

The local traditional dance, musical night, cultural show and other recreational programmes would be the part of the concluding ceremony.

The race track length was consisted on 195 kilometres in two districts including Muzaffargarh and Layyah. The online registration of the car drivers was underway, officials said.

The implementation on Corona SOPs would be ensured during the mega event, sources concluded.