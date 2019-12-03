7-Time Mr Olympia Phil Heath is Set to Appear at Dubai Muscle Show’s Pumped Up Fourth Edition This December

The biggest ever edition of the Middle East’s leading fitness and bodybuilding show will include appearances fromRonnie Coleman ,Brandon Curry, Big Ramy, Kai Greeneand Angelica Teixeira, amongst others

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) Returning to Dubai for an incredible fourth edition on 5th – 7th December 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the Dubai Muscle Show, held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, is the Middle East’s largest fitness event, where fitness fanatics meet the stars of the industry, find inspiration, access the world’s best and latest fitness products, get expert advice, training tips, and much, much more. Bigger, better and definitely more extravagant, Dubai MuscleShow presents an incredible line-up of fitness celebrities that are set to take the audience by force this season!

Headlining this year’s most anticipated event is American IFBB professional bodybuilder and former Mr Olympia Phil Heath: a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner having placed first in the competition every year from 2011 – 2017. His latest win tied him with the legendary, Arnold Schwarzenegger for the third all-time number of wins.

Commenting on his visit, Phil said “I'm so excited to come back out to the Middle East. I'll be at the Dubai Muscle Show on all 3 days, doing a meet and greet and speaking on stage, so be sure to come out and show your support at this amazing event! I'm really looking forward to seeing all my fans in the Middle East, who have always been so supportive of me!”

Joining Heath, is Ronnie Coleman, who has eight Mr Olympia wins and held the record for the most wins as an IFBB professional with 26 titles. In 2011, he launched Ronnie Coleman Signature Series, a company that provides sports nutrition and wellness products for bodybuilders and other athletes. Ronnie will be available to meet at the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series booth at the show on December 6th and 7th.

The impressive line-up doesn’t stop there: Dubai Muscle Show will also be welcoming Kai Greene,American IFBBprofessional bodybuilder, who’s won 3 Arnold Classic titles in 2009, 2010 and 2016. Arguably the most inspirational person in bodybuilding and fitness, Kai has gone through an extraordinary rise, starting out as an orphan living between foster homes and institutional facilities, transforming his life through bodybuilding to become one of the top athletes in the world and more recently turning to acting, which has included a role in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Other international athletes set to appear at the event include Brandon Curry, who was crowned Mr Olympia 2019 and the winner of the Arnold Classic 2019 and is fast becoming a heavyweight legend and Big Ramy who is the Middle East’s most famous bodybuilder, now residing in Kuwait. He is an astounding, professional bodybuilder, becoming a pro in under three years. He has taken part in several major competitions and was considered by many to be the uncrowned winner of Mr Olympia in 2017, earning global recognition.Angelica Teixeira who is the 2017 and 2018 Ms.

Olympia and 4x Arnold Classic winner from Brazil and Sadik Hadzovic who is an American IFBB professional Physique competitor and won his first ever Arnold Classic in 2015.

With headline athletes conducting on-stage speaking sessions and meet-and-greets throughout the weekend, Dubai Muscle Show is built for fans to meet their fitness heroes!

New for 2019, Dubai Muscle Show has expanded to three-days with one-day dedicated to fitness trade professionals, who will have complimentary access to the event. The b2b day will consist of a conference, networking functions, an awards ceremony, seminars and an exhibition with fitness companies showcasing the latest technology, equipment, sports nutrition, apparel and other fitness products from across the globe.

The two consumer days will feature some of the world’s most exciting sports competitions, such a strongman, calisthenics, boxing, mixed martial arts, kick-boxing, bodybuilding, weightlifting and many others – including some of the most exciting local, regional and international talent flying in from all over the world.

“We can’t wait to be a part of our 3rd Dubai Muscle Show this December,” comments Bahram Kaffash, Owner of New Rock Sports. “As the most prominent event in the Middle East fitness industry, being a Platinum Sponsor for the event affirms our position as one of the region’s leading players in sports nutrition and fitness. The show has helped to bring global attention to the Middle East region as an international hub for fitness and bodybuilding. As the show continues to grow each year, we have also increased our participation at the event, as a Platinum Sponsor and a 500sqm booth where we plan to give out 100s of free products to visitors across the 3-day event”.

The 18,500 sqm exhibition will feature over 300 of the world’s leading sports nutrition, fitness and bodybuilding brands, including Platinum Sponsors Wawan Protein, Life Pharmacy, Muscle Core Nutrition, New Rock Sports, Gold Sponsor Panatta Worldwide Fitness Company, Silver Sponsor GAT Sport and Combat Sports Partner Team Nogueira Dubai.With over 25,000 visitors able to pick up thousands of free sample giveaways and special discounts.

Tickets are now available to purchase at Virgin Tickets online and Virgin Megastores across the region. For more information and all of the latest news about Dubai Muscle Show visit www.dubaiamuscleshow.com.