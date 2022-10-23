UrduPoint.com

73rd Punjab Games To Get Underway From Monday At Different Venues

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

73rd Punjab Games to get underway from Monday at different venues

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The 73rd edition of Punjab Games will get underway here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Director General Sports board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi visited National Hockey Stadium and witnessed the march past, aerobics, gymnastics, cultural performances during dress rehearsal of Punjab Games. He appreciated the performances of young artists.

The Sports Board Punjab finalised preparations for the 73rd edition of Punjab Games. The sports contingents from other provinces and divisions have reached Nishtar Park Sports Complex which has been decorated with colourful banners and lightings.

Sports Board Punjab has released the list of sports disciplines and venues of the Games being staged with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA).

DG, SBP said on Sunday that all the venues are ready to host exciting competitions of the Games. "We are quite confident that sports lovers will enjoy the thrilling Punjab Games events at various venues of the city," he added.

List of Punjab Games sports disciplines and venues 1. Archery M&F (National Hockey Stadium) 2. Athletics M&F (Punjab Stadium) 3.

Badminton M&F (NPSC Gymnasium Hall) 4. Baseball (PU New Campus) 5. Basketball F (NPSC Gymnasium Hall) 5. Basketball M (GCU) 6. Bodybuilding (Outside Gymnasium Hall) 7. Boxing M (Wapda Complex Gymnasium Hall) 8. Cycling M&F (Velodrome/around Gaddafi Stadium) 9. Football (Punjab Stadium) 10. Gymnastics (Gymnasium Hall, GCU) 11. Handball (PSB Coaching Center) 12. Hockey M&F (Mini Hockey Stadium) l3. Ju-Jitsu (National Hockey Stadium) l4. Judu (National Hockey Stadium) 15. Kabaddi (NPSC Cycling Velodrome) 16. Karate (National Hockey Stadium) 17. Kick-boxing (National Hockey Stadium) 18. Lawn Tennis (NPSC Tennis Stadium) 19. Pentathlon (Punjab Stadium) 20. Roller Sports (National Hockey Stadium) 21. Rugby (Rugby ground Askari 10) 22. Squash M&F (Punjab Squash Complex) 23. Swimming (Punjab Int'l Swimming Complex) 24. Table Tennis M&F (NPSC Gymnasium Hall) 25. Taekwondo (National Hockey Stadium) 26. Tug-of-War (Cycling Velodrome) 27. Volleyball (NPSC Gymnasium Hall) 28. Weightlifting (PU Old Campus) 29. Wrestling (National Hockey Stadium) 30. Wushu (National Hockey Stadium) 31. Paralympics (Punjab Stadium, NPSC)32. Special Olympics (Punjab Stadium, NPSC)33. Transgender events (Punjab Stadium, NPSC).

