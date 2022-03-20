75pc work on synthetic astro-turf hockey ground completed

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 75 percent construction work on laying of synthetic astro-turf at hockey ground has been completed so far which would likely be completed by next month.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said work on synthetic base of the ground was underway and after that the astro-turf would be laid on it. He informed that the estimated cost for the project concerned was Rs 151 million first which was raised to Rs 245.707 million after revision of project.

Nadeem said the hockey ground situated at Matti Tal road was consisted on 80 kanals land and Project Management Unit (PMU) was supervising it, he told APP.

He said Pakistan hockey team, Multan division team and women team's matches would be conducted at the ground after inauguration.

He hoped that the latest sports facilities would be available to hockey players of the region after completion of the project.

About food street rehabilitation project, DSO Rana Nadeem said the Departmental Development Sub-Committee (DDSC) had approved the project with the allocation of Rs 122 million. He said the consultants also paid visit to the work site and designing work was in progress.

He hoped that the work on the project concerned would be started soon and a recreational place would be available to the citizens in near future.