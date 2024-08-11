77th Independence Day Sports Festival Football Tournament Ends With Exciting Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The 77th Independence Day Sports Festival football tournament came to a close with a sensational match between Afghan Club Chaman and Balochistan Sports Board, leaving the spectators in awe.
Afghan Club Chaman emerged victorious, defeating Balochistan Sports board with a convincing 2-0 scoreline.
The final match was a testament to the skill and dedication of the players, with both teams displaying exceptional football prowess. However, Afghan Club Chaman's superior strategy and teamwork paid off, securing their win.
The evening was made even more memorable with a wonderful musical night, adding to the electric atmosphere of the stadium. The spectators were thoroughly entertained, cheering and chanting throughout the match.
Director General Sports, Dr. Yasir Bazia, and the Chief Guest, Speaker of Balochistan Assembly, Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, distributed prizes and trophies amongst the players, acknowledging their outstanding performance.
Dr. Yasir Bazia and Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai praised the players for their exceptional skills and sportsmanship, commending the Sports Department for providing top-notch facilities and arrangements. The successful conclusion of the tournament was a testament to the department's dedication to promoting sports in the region.
The 77th Independence Day Sports Festival football tournament will be remembered for its thrilling matches, exceptional talent, and the joy it brought to the people of Balochistan.
APP/ask.
