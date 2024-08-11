Open Menu

77th Independence Day Sports Festival Football Tournament Ends With Exciting Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM

77th Independence Day Sports Festival Football Tournament ends with exciting Final

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The 77th Independence Day Sports Festival football tournament came to a close with a sensational match between Afghan Club Chaman and Balochistan Sports Board, leaving the spectators in awe.

Afghan Club Chaman emerged victorious, defeating Balochistan Sports board with a convincing 2-0 scoreline.

The final match was a testament to the skill and dedication of the players, with both teams displaying exceptional football prowess. However, Afghan Club Chaman's superior strategy and teamwork paid off, securing their win.

The evening was made even more memorable with a wonderful musical night, adding to the electric atmosphere of the stadium. The spectators were thoroughly entertained, cheering and chanting throughout the match.

Director General Sports, Dr. Yasir Bazia, and the Chief Guest, Speaker of Balochistan Assembly, Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, distributed prizes and trophies amongst the players, acknowledging their outstanding performance.

Dr. Yasir Bazia and Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai praised the players for their exceptional skills and sportsmanship, commending the Sports Department for providing top-notch facilities and arrangements. The successful conclusion of the tournament was a testament to the department's dedication to promoting sports in the region.

The 77th Independence Day Sports Festival football tournament will be remembered for its thrilling matches, exceptional talent, and the joy it brought to the people of Balochistan.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Football Afghanistan Balochistan Sports Chaman Independence Superior

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

23 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

49 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports