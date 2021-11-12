7th disabled National T20 championship: Multan qualifies for quarterfinals

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan defeated Sargodha in both the matches and qualified for quarter finals of ICRC Presents SAF 7th Physically Disabled National T20 Cricket Championship.

In the first match of the second phase of the National Championship organized by the Pakistan Physically Disabled Cricket Association on Friday, defending champions Multan made 249 scores for the loss of one wicket in 20 overs while playing first. Qureshi scored an unbeaten 101 off 64 balls with the help of 11 fours while Zaman Ali scored 75 off 37 balls and Jahanzeb Towana scored 45 off 18 balls.

Khawar took the only wicket for Sargodha.

In reply, Sargodha was bowled out for 79 in 19.4 overs. Ahsan Khalil remained highest scorer with 21 runs. From Multan Disabled, M Tariq got three for 10 while Zubair Saleem and Muhammad Asif got two wickets each.

In the second match, Sargodha Disabled scored 144 runs for the loss of 7 wickets as Irshad scored 63 runs off 47 balls and Khawar scored 35 runs. Multan's M Harris took three wickets for 4 runs. In reply Multan Disabled chased the target of 145 runs in 8.1 overs without any loss. Ghulam Muhammad played an unbeaten innings of 125 off 35 balls which included 16 fours and four sixes. He completed a century off 27 balls which is a new record in the history of disabled cricket in Pakistan. Majid Hussain scored 12 runs. Ghulam Muhammad was declared man of the match for the second match.

The match between Bahawalpur and Faisalabad teams would be played tomorrow at MCC Ground Multan.