7th Edition Of PBCC T20 Blind Cricket Trophy Kicks Off In Abbottabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
The seventh edition of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy commenced on Friday in Abbottabad
Director of Cricket Operations, Muhammad Bilal, announced that teams from all four provinces including KPK, Punjab, Sindh, and Baluchistan are participating in the tournament with 56 players.
The tournament spans over seven days includes 13 matches. All matches will be held at the cricket ground of Abbottabad Public school. Renowned blind cricketers from across the country will be showcasing their talents throughout the event.
At the conclusion of the tournament, 22 players who exhibit exceptional performance will be selected for the Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in Pakistan at the end of this year.
