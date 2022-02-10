UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sindh Softball Association Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant has said the 7th Inter-divisional Women's Softball Championship will be played in Hyderabad next month under the auspices of the association

He announced this while addressing a special meeting of Sindh Softball Association at Union Club.

Apart from the host Hyderabad, teams from Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad will participate in the championship. Meanwhile, a training camp will be held in Karachi next month in connection with the selection of Sindh team for the 15th National Women's Softball Championship scheduled in Karachi this year.

At the camp, qualified coaches will train the players.

The meeting was attended by SSA President Syed Wasim Hashmi, Chairperson Women Wing Alia Ahmed, Vice President Muhammad Nasir, Joint Secretary Shahid Aftab, Secretary Finance Murad Hussain, Chairman Umpiring Committee Faraz Ijaz and others.

Secretary Zeeshan Merchant said Murad Hussain had been nominated as Organizing Secretary for Inter-divisional Softball Championship.

