7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship To Commence From June 3

Muhammad Rameez Published June 01, 2022 | 12:06 AM

The 7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship being organized by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) will be played from June 3 to June 5 at Public School in Hyderabad

Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Benazirabad, and the host Hyderabad teams will take part in this three-day event.

Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant has been named as Chairman of the Organizing Committee for this event while Murad Hussain as Secretary; Muhammad Nasir, Director; Pervez Ahmed Shaikh as Coordinator, Shahid Aftab as Chairman Umpiring Committee, and Faraz Aijaz has appointed as Chairman Technical Committee.

Addressing the kit-unveiling ceremony for this championship, the SSA Chairman and Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi said SSA want to promote softball in every district and every city of the province so that new talent can emerge and players from each province can get due representation in the national team and can win laurel for the country at national and international level.

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP), Secretary General Asif Azeem; Combaxx Sports GM Zubair Macha, Fruit Nation Director Faisal Khan, SSA President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Afzal Zaidi said this championship will not only help promote the game at grass root level in the province, but it will create an environment of healthy competition among players at the divisional level and will promote an atmosphere of harmony and also create a spirit of brotherhood through sports.

He paid special thanks to Public School Hyderabad Principal Imran Ahmed Lark for providing the school venue for the event and said that playing host by the reputed educational institution of Hyderabad for the women's softball event is a good augury for women's sports.

Syed Waseem Hashmi said that a coaching camp will be held in Karachi soon for those players who will qualify for this championship.

He added that in this coaching camp, qualified coaches will provide training to players and will teach them laws, rules and regulations as also the modern techniques of the game.

Chairman Organizing Committee Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant said our priority is to organize the event impressively. He said that players will be provided with all travelling and boarding expenses for this event so that they can focus on their game.

