UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7th National Disabled Cricket Championship Trials Of Multan Bahawalpur Region Teams On March-Ist

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

7th national disabled cricket championship trials of Multan Bahawalpur region teams on March-Ist

Trials for selection of Multan Bahawalpur disabled cricket team for 7th national cricket championship would be held on March 1, 2020

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Trials for selection of Multan Bahawalpur disabled cricket team for 7th national cricket championship would be held on March 1, 2020.

Coordinator South Punjab disabled cricket Jameel Kamran, said the trials for selection of Multan and Bahawalpur region teams would be held at Multan Cricket Ground Nawan Sheher.

He said that disabled players hailing from Multan and Bahawalpur would participate in the trials.

The players were directed to contact Manzoor Latifi along with four passport size pictures and ID copy.

The selection committee was consisted of Makhdoom Muzaffar Alam, Marghoob Alam, Jehanzaib Tawana and Ameez-ur-Rehman.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Punjab Bahawalpur March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from h ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee for pragmatic approach ..

4 minutes ago

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

23 minutes ago

Another 274 People Leave Quarantined Diamond Princ ..

4 minutes ago

PM policies to put country on path of progress: NA ..

4 minutes ago

UK to Evacuate Citizens From Virus-Hit Diamond Pri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.