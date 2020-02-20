7th national disabled cricket championship trials of Multan Bahawalpur region teams on March-Ist

Trials for selection of Multan Bahawalpur disabled cricket team for 7th national cricket championship would be held on March 1, 2020

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Trials for selection of Multan Bahawalpur disabled cricket team for 7th national cricket championship would be held on March 1, 2020.

Coordinator South Punjab disabled cricket Jameel Kamran, said the trials for selection of Multan and Bahawalpur region teams would be held at Multan Cricket Ground Nawan Sheher.

He said that disabled players hailing from Multan and Bahawalpur would participate in the trials.

The players were directed to contact Manzoor Latifi along with four passport size pictures and ID copy.

The selection committee was consisted of Makhdoom Muzaffar Alam, Marghoob Alam, Jehanzaib Tawana and Ameez-ur-Rehman.