7th National Girls’ Tchoukball Championship starts

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The 7th three-day National Girls’ Tchoukball Championship has kicked off under the aegis of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Pakistan Tchoukball Federation and sports Department Faisalabad at Crescent Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated the championship by throwing the ball in the net while Director General FDA/Chief Organizer of Championship Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Secretary General Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Emanuel Asad, Naib President Divisional Tchoukball Federal Muhammad Iqbal, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

Teams from across the country would participate in the championship including Gilgit/Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police, Punjab Color, Punjab White and Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that promotion of games at grassroots level would help establish a healthy society.

He said that females were an integral part of society and they would be provided with equal opportunities in spheres of life.

FDA Director General Asif Chaudhary and Secretary General Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Emanuel Asad also addressed the function.