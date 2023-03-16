7th PARCO T20 Cup comes to thrilling close with OGDCL emerges victorious

UrduPoint.com

The 7th edition of Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. (PARCO) T20 Cricket Tournament reached its conclusion with an exciting final between Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL), and Pakistan State Oil Ltd. (PSO) at Moin Khan Academy, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):The 7th edition of Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. (PARCO) T20 Cricket Tournament reached its conclusion with an exciting final between Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL), and Pakistan State Oil Ltd. (PSO) at Moin Khan Academy, Karachi.

In a nail-biting finish, OGDCL was emerged as victorious by defeating PSO by 14 runs, while Muhammad Bilal played a pivotal role in his team's success, said a news released here Thursday. The much-anticipated match saw a thrilling display of cricketing talent and sportsmanship from both sides, as they battled it out to claim the coveted trophy.

The grand closing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from sports and media fraternity, and top executives of leading companies.

Speaking at the event, PARCO Managing Director Shahid Mahmood Khan expressed his delight at the success of the tournament. He extended his heartiest felicitations to team OGDCL for winning the 7th PARCO T20 Cup and praised all the participating teams for their sportsmanship and commitment to the game. He said that PARCO would continue to organize such events to provide healthy engagements and strengthen the bond of the fraternity. The success of 7th PARCO T20 Cup is a testament to the Company's commitment, as it looks forward to organizing similar events in future, he expressed.

