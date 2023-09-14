Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published September 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM

7th Student Olympic Games

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :In 7th Student Olympic Games, Beacon Light school won the title of Futsal Boys Juniors, the final of Junior Girls Throwball was won by DHA Phase Four School and the title of Junior Boys Throwball went to The City School PAF Chapter.

According to a communique here on Thursday, in the futsal competition which was played at the airfield of MC sports Complex, Beacon Light School Maymar beat The City School PAF Chapter by one goal to become the champions.

Muhammad Rayan scored a goal, Habib Public School won the third position in the event, Habib Public School beat Happy Home School by 2-0 goals, Mikael and Mansab scored goals each for the winning team.

The Throwball competition was held at the Indoor Gymnasium Hall of Pakistan Sports board Karachi Center where the Junior Girls Throwball title was won by DHA Phase Four, easily defeating The City School PAF Chapter 2-0 in straight sets in the final.

in the third place match, The City School Derakhshan Campus win over the rival team Beacon Light School Maymar by 2-0 sets.

The City School PAF Chapter won the first position in the Throball Boys Juniors, In the final, they defeat The First Step School team number one by two sets to one. The academy School won the match First School team won third place by defeating number two, the winning team winning straight sets 2-0.

The 7th Student Olympic Games, girls' catch ball competition will be held at Pakistan Sports Board Karachi Center from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday.

