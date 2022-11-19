UrduPoint.com

7th Thal Jeep Rally Stock Round Completed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

7th Thal Jeep rally stock round completed

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Stock category of 7th Thal Jeep rally has been completed as Zuhaib Hassan remained top in A category of the stock round as he finished the distance in 2 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds.

Mir Nawaz Dashti stood second and Ali Magsi bagged the third position.

In the B category of the stock round, Sultan Bahadur stood first by covering the distance in 2 hours 26 minutes 10 seconds, Bismil stood second and Omar in the third place, in the C category of the stock round Falak took first position covering the distance in 2 hours 38 minutes 30 seconds.

Rashid stood second and Jehanzaib Imrani third, in stock D category Jameel stood first by covering the distance in 2 hours 39 minutes 20 seconds.

Hasnain got the second position and Osama obtained the third position.

In the stock woman category, Rubab won the first position by covering the distance in one hour and 30 minutes.

According to Rescue sources, two vehicles met with accident during the stock category competitions.

Racer Tipu Gurmani's car number 609 overturned near finishing point, resulting in minor injuries to the driver.

Rescue team provided medical aid to the driver Tipu Garmani.

He straightened his car and put it on the track.

Likewise, the tire of racer Ayaz Soomro's car number 811 burst at Wazirwala point.

The rescue team immediately changed the tire and put the car on the track.

Javelin competitions were also held today in which horsemen from 14 districts of South Punjab displayed their skills and spectators enjoyed car races along with javelin competitions.

