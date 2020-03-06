7th University of Swabi Sports Gala begins in great fun

The 7th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the University of Swabi was held here at University Campus premises, male and female students wearing multi-colour costumes hailing from all 24 departments participated

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The 7th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the University of Swabi was held here at University Campus premises, male and female students wearing multi-colour costumes hailing from all 24 departments participated.

Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mehmood formally inaugurated the Games. Dr. Abdul Haq, Dr. Muhammad Noor Dawar, Fazal Mehboob and DPO Imran Shahid were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Swabi said the administration of the University is very keen to involve its students in healthy activities.

He said the University aims to raise awareness and importance of sports activities among its students so that they could fit both physically and mentally as a healthy mind resides in healthy body.

Pro Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan said that the department of environment has been tasked to plants 50,000 saplings. He said the target would be achieved during this spring season. He said under PM Plantation drives the UoS has decided to plant as much saplings as the students can.

He said the Department of Environment established green club organization, which work for the awareness and sustainable development. He said we are working for the clean and green Pakistan program. He said the University has given free hands to Director Sports University of Swabi former international record holder athlete Iltafur Rehman to hold games on regular basis and involve both male and female students.

He also appreciated the department of law for presenting a theme in a march of contingent through which the students portrayed Gul Maki, a traditional flower as a symbol for progress in education with all the students wearing sky colour waistcoat.

He said, it is their belief that in education sky is the limit and their motto is to rise at the heights through education.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor University of Swabi and DC Swabi formally inaugurated the month long Games in a colourful ceremony attended by contingents comprising all 24 departments and affiliated colleges wherein players from all affiliated colleges and departments are taking part in cricket (male & female), football, futsal, volleyball (male and female), badminton (male and female), table tennis (male and female), athletics (male and female), athletics (male and female), tug of war (male and female), riffle shooting (male and female), circle ball (male and female). There were also athletics event including 60m, 100m, 200m, 4X60m relay, 4X100m relay, javelin, shot put, discus throw, long jump.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran, followed by National Anthem and stunning March Past. All the 24 contingents wore multi-colour costumes fully decorated which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators with their cheering hands.

Besides a stunning gymnastic and karate display, there were three different events held including Chatti Race in which Aysha Bashir and Nayyum won gold medal, followed by Mehreen and Nahid and Hafsa and Gulalai. In the Sack race Aziz won gold medal, followed by Abdullah and Bilal while in Musical Chair Laiba Siraj of Law Department won gold medal, followed by Mushkan and Zala Ajmal.