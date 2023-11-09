Open Menu

86 Racers Ready For 8th Thal Desert Jeep Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) In an exciting turn of events, the 8th Thal Desert Jeep Rally, organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) commenced as a total of 86 racers completed their registration for the four-day rally.

The event witnessed full participation from drivers, racers, and their colleagues at the conference, showcasing a diverse assembly hailing from various cities across the country.

Notably, women racers have also joined the exciting rally, marking a substantial increase from last year's participation of seven female racers. The formal inauguration took place, with the TDCP officials overseeing the proceedings at the Changa Manga Mound, drawing a large crowd of onlookers.

The program promises an exhilarating experience, with the convergence of participants and officials setting the stage for an action-packed spectacle in the Thal Desert and Multan.

