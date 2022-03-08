8th annual Sports Gala-2022 starts at University of Swabi

SWABI, Mar 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) ::The 8th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the University of Swabi (UoS) started here at the premises of newly constructed University Campus by a colourful ceremony.

Male and female students hailing from all 24 departments attended the opening ceremony wearing multi-colour attire.

Vice Chancellor UoS Professor Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion who inaugurated the 8th Annual Sports Gala-2022.

Speaking on this occasion, Nasir Jamal Khattak lauded the 100 percent participation of the both male and female students in games and termed it a healthy sign.

He said administration of the University was keen to involve students in healthy activities. He said the University aimed to raise awareness and importance of sports activities among its students.

Khattak said the department of environment had been tasked to plant 50,000 saplings. He said the target would be achieved during this spring season. He said under PM Plantation drives the UoS had decided to plant as many saplings as the students can in the newly constructed Campus of the University.

He said the Department of Environment established a green club organization, which worked for awareness and sustainable development.

He said they were working for the clean and green Pakistan program. He said the University had given free hands to Director Sports and former international record holder athlete Altaf Hussain Shah to hold games regularly and involve both male and female students.

He also appreciated the department of political science for presenting a theme in a march of contingent through which the students portrayed the role of the international leaders such Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mahatma Ghandi, Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan (Bacha Khan), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and other leaders of the world who had their role in fighting against dictators and work for the democracy.

He also thanked the Higher Education Commission for providing substantial funds for the development of sports infrastructure in UoS, which would soon be able to build international standard sports infrastructure.

He said, it was their belief that in education sky's the limit and their motto was to rise at the heights through education.

Earlier, VC UoS formally inaugurated the month long Games in a colourful ceremony attended by contingents comprising all 24 departments and affiliated colleges wherein players from all affiliated colleges and departments were taking part in cricket (male & female), football, futsal, volleyball (male and female), badminton (male and female), table tennis (male and female), athletics (male and female), athletics (male and female), tug of war (male and female), rifle shooting (male and female), circle ball (male and female). There were also athletics events including 60m, 100m, 200m, 4X60m relay, 4X100m relay, javelin, shot put, discus throw, and long jump.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Hamad Azam of microbiology, followed by the National Anthem and stunning March Past.

All the 24 contingents wore multi-colour costumes fully decorated which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators with their cheering hands.

Besides a stunning gymnastic and karate display, there were three different events held including Chatti Race in which Aysha Bashir and Nayyum won gold medals, followed by Mehreen and Nahid and Hafsa and Gulalai. In the Sack race Aziz won gold medal, followed by Abdullah and Bilal while in Musical Chair Laiba Siraj of Law Department won gold medal, followed by Mushkan and Zala Ajmal. In the March Past Microbiology got first position, followed by Biotechnology and Environmental Sciences.

Besides Khattak, Dean of Sciences Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Alam, Dean of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Mian Saeed, Chairman Chemistry Department Prof. Dr. Naseemullah Qureshi, HOD Management Sciences Dr. Saeed Shah and Director Sports Altaf Hussain Shah and other important personalities were present.

At the end, Director Sports Altaf Hussain presented the shield of the Sports Gala to the Vice Chancellor.