8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ship From Monday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ship from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship will roll into action at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday.

Talking to media, chief organizer of the championship, Fazal-e-Subhan, said that all arrangements to hold the event had been finalized in the organizing committee meeting. Senator Taj Haider, who is the chairman of the committee, chaired the meeting.

"The championship is taking place under the supervision of Islamabad Tennis Complex and in collaboration with Sindh sports board," he said.

"Around 300 men and women players will participate in 13 different categories, including Men Singles, Men Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys U18, Girls U18, Boys U14, Girls U14, Boys and Girls U12, Boys and Girls U10, Special Children, Senior doubles 45 plus, Senior doubles 60 plus and media open event," he added.

The draws of the championship have been opened in the draws committee under the championship of Kamran Khalil.

The qualifying rounds will be played on Monday, semi- finals will be held on December 17, while finals will take place on December 18.

