'8th Desert Jeep Rally' To Start On Nov 9
Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The 8th Desert Jeep Rally, globally recognised as a trademark of the far-flung district of Southern Punjab, Muzaffargarh is set to begin from November 9 here.
Renowned drivers healing from across the country are ready to participate in the race.
Registrations of vehicles will kick off on November 9 and will culminate on November 12.
The qualifying round of the three-day event is declared to be set out on November 10, the second day of the event with a total track marked three km like every year.
Competitions of Stock Gallery will be held on November 11.
The race of the modified vehicles will start on November 12.