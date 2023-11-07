'8th Desert Jeep Rally' to start on Nov 9

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The 8th Desert Jeep Rally, globally recognised as a trademark of the far-flung district of Southern Punjab, Muzaffargarh is set to begin from November 9 here.

Renowned drivers healing from across the country are ready to participate in the race.

Registrations of vehicles will kick off on November 9 and will culminate on November 12.

The qualifying round of the three-day event is declared to be set out on November 10, the second day of the event with a total track marked three km like every year.

Competitions of Stock Gallery will be held on November 11.

The race of the modified vehicles will start on November 12.